Man cries out after his sister and her boyfriend stole N14m from him

A Lagos-based businessman, Leonard Chukwuma has cried out, narrating to a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting at Ebute-Meta, Lagos State, how his half-sister Adaku, and her boyfriend, Ikechukwu Eze, stole N14 million from his company.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate F. M. Kayode-Alamu as a witness in the case against Eze, Chukwuma alleged that the defendant conspired with Adaku in 2020 to steal the said sum from his Talkpoint telecommunications company.

According to Chukwuma, he started to experience missing funds from his company’s wallet after his sister asked for N10 million to fund a company she and Eze founded.

Chukwuma said Adamu was a cashier in his company’s branch, where missing funds were recorded.

“I know the defendant as a boyfriend to my half-sister and a petty soft drink trader. Early 2020, my sister told me both of them opened a company called Brit & Georgina, and that I should lend them N10 million. I told her I didn’t have the money, and that I was using borrowed money. I thought the matter had been laid to rest,” he stated.

Confronting the suspect, Chukwuma said she admitted to stealing the money, but fled afterwards.

The complainant added that after he noticed Adaku’s sudden disappearance, he petitioned the Area F Police Station in Lagos, and the two lovers were arrested.

Both suspects, according to him, confessed to stealing a total sum of N14 million and wrote an undertaking to return the money.

“Eze said the whole money was with him and the police should leave my sister, and he was going to pay back the money. He wrote an undertaking to that effect and they were released on bail. She disappeared. I have not set my eyes on her since then,” he added.