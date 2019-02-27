On Wednesday, February 27, 2019, Nigeria's electoral body INEC, announced the incumbent as the winner of the presidential poll meaning an opportunity to continue with his plans.

The man in the picture seemed happy about the idea with his hand gesture welcoming Buhari for another 4-year term as the President of Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), who gained 11,262,978 votes against Buhari's 15,191,847, has rejected him as the winner.

The PDP candidate in the election has assured his supporters that he shall contest the outcome in a court of law.