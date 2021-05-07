RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man convicted for killing and eating mother says “I think of my mum & I'm heartbroken”

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A 28-year-old man who has been convicted of cruelly killing his mother and feeding on her flesh has claimed to have repented, saying when he thinks of his late mother, he gets heartbroken.

Man convicted for killing and eating mother's flesh
Man convicted for killing and eating mother's flesh Man convicted for killing and eating mother's flesh Pulse Ghana

The Spanish man cut his 68-year-old mother’s lifeless body into tiny pieces after deliberately murdering her.

Recommended articles

Alberto Sanchez Gomez was branded the cannibal killer of Ventas, the area of Madrid where he lived with his mother Maria Soledad Gomez after his arrest, reports say.

A jury found him guilty on Wednesday, May 5 of strangling his biological mother after a misunderstanding.

According to Mail Online, the convict dismembered his mother’s body before eating part of her remains over the next fortnight.

READ ALSO: “He was my favourite” but “I hate him” – 81-year-old woman narrates how grandnephew raped her

Man convicted for killing and eating mother's flesh
Man convicted for killing and eating mother's flesh Man convicted for killing and eating mother's flesh Pulse Ghana

The jurors, six women, and three men, also dismissed Sanchez Gomez's claims he was experiencing a 'psychotic episode' when he murdered and dismembered his mother.

State prosecutors demanded a 15 year and five-month prison sentence for Mr Alberto if convicted of homicide and desecration of a human corpse when his two-week murder trial started on April 19 at Madrid's Audiencia Provincial court.

The judge will now decide how long he should be jailed for in the next few days.

As if his conduct was anything to be proud of, Sanchez Gomez told police who arrested him at their flat in Madrid on February 21, 2019, that he had been eating his mum 'bit by bit' with his pet dog.

Man convicted for killing and eating mother's flesh
Man convicted for killing and eating mother's flesh Man convicted for killing and eating mother's flesh Pulse Ghana

A friend of the murdered woman who had not seen her for a month raised an alarm which led to the discovery of her death and her son’s arrest.

A police officer who gave evidence during the trial is quoted as saying: “He began to tell us as he was being transferred to a police station that he had strangled her from behind.

“He also said he had eaten parts of her body, some cooked and some raw, and had given some pieces to the dog.”

Court documents revealed that the convict used a carpenter's saw and two kitchen knives to cut up his mum's body.

Sanchez was 15 years old when his father died and woman who raised him since infancy ended up becoming his meat.

Man convicted for killing and eating mother's flesh
Man convicted for killing and eating mother's flesh Man convicted for killing and eating mother's flesh Pulse Ghana

He told the court that before he committed the crime, he had heard 'hidden messages' of neighbours, acquaintances, and celebrities telling him: 'Kill your mum.'

“I'm very repentant. I suffer anxiety from the moment I wake up.

“I think of my mum and I'm absolutely heartbroken,” the convict said during a final address to the court last Friday.

Before the jurors arrived at the guilty verdict, they had heard the convicted killer regularly consumed drugs and alcohol. He had been arrested 12 times for mistreating his mum before killing her eventually, according to reports.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor Adeboye's son Dare dies in his sleep at the age of 42

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

Rev Mbaka cries out: 'Catholic Church is stopping me from celebrating mass'

4 things to do after sex

Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

Nigerians mourn with Pastor Adeboye on Twitter following the death of his son

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man