Man convicted for killing and eating mother says “I think of my mum & I'm heartbroken”

Alberto Sanchez Gomez was branded the cannibal killer of Ventas, the area of Madrid where he lived with his mother Maria Soledad Gomez after his arrest, reports say.

A jury found him guilty on Wednesday, May 5 of strangling his biological mother after a misunderstanding.

According to Mail Online, the convict dismembered his mother’s body before eating part of her remains over the next fortnight.

Man convicted for killing and eating mother's flesh Pulse Ghana

The jurors, six women, and three men, also dismissed Sanchez Gomez's claims he was experiencing a 'psychotic episode' when he murdered and dismembered his mother.

State prosecutors demanded a 15 year and five-month prison sentence for Mr Alberto if convicted of homicide and desecration of a human corpse when his two-week murder trial started on April 19 at Madrid's Audiencia Provincial court.

The judge will now decide how long he should be jailed for in the next few days.

As if his conduct was anything to be proud of, Sanchez Gomez told police who arrested him at their flat in Madrid on February 21, 2019, that he had been eating his mum 'bit by bit' with his pet dog.

A friend of the murdered woman who had not seen her for a month raised an alarm which led to the discovery of her death and her son’s arrest.

A police officer who gave evidence during the trial is quoted as saying: “He began to tell us as he was being transferred to a police station that he had strangled her from behind.

“He also said he had eaten parts of her body, some cooked and some raw, and had given some pieces to the dog.”

Court documents revealed that the convict used a carpenter's saw and two kitchen knives to cut up his mum's body.

Sanchez was 15 years old when his father died and woman who raised him since infancy ended up becoming his meat.

He told the court that before he committed the crime, he had heard 'hidden messages' of neighbours, acquaintances, and celebrities telling him: 'Kill your mum.'

“I'm very repentant. I suffer anxiety from the moment I wake up.

“I think of my mum and I'm absolutely heartbroken,” the convict said during a final address to the court last Friday.