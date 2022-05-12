RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man confesses to stealing girlfriend's money to enrol in Aviation School

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a Kwara Polytechnic Student, Taoheed Garba, 21, for allegedly stealing his girlfriend’s money and gold chain.

Man confesses to stealing girlfriend's money to enrol in Aviation School.
Man confesses to stealing girlfriend's money to enrol in Aviation School.

Mr. Babawale Afolabi, the Spokesman of the Command, said that Garba was arrested on May 11, based on the report of allegation filed against him by one Simiat Adebayo, his girlfriend.

Recommended articles

Afolabi said that the complainant reported the case on May 9, on how Garba stole her N341,000 from her bank account and later stole her gold chain worth N250,000.

He said that the suspect withdrew the money from the girlfriend’s phone on two occasions, without any trace, until the complainant requested for her statement of account from the bank.

He said that the suspect also stole the complainant’s gold chain and sold it for N105,000 to an unknown buyer.

Afolabi said that the suspect seriously beat the complainant when she confronted him for stealing her money and gold, which made the complainant to report that led to his arrest.

Garba admitted to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during an interview to having stolen the amount and gold but denied beating the girlfriend.

“I actually stole the money from her account because of my need for money to enroll in the School of Aviation after my HND at Kwara Polytechnic.

“I was later asked to pay more money. I also wanted to buy some equipment for my barbing business, so I had to steal her gold chain and raise more money.

“The other issue of beating her is a lie. I love her so much and can never beat her for any reason. She made up the bruises on her body with makeup that she uses for her face,” Garba said.

In his reaction, the state NSCDC Commandant, Mr. Makinde Ayinla, frowned at the act and warned students to be careful with their relationship with the opposite sex as well as be security conscious.

Ayinla assured that the suspect would be prosecuted after the completion of investigation.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Primaries: INEC cautions political parties against flouting electoral law

Primaries: INEC cautions political parties against flouting electoral law

INEC says 7.3m people yet to complete voter registration

INEC says 7.3m people yet to complete voter registration

N-Alerts: FG launches app to fight kidnapping, banditry, other crimes

N-Alerts: FG launches app to fight kidnapping, banditry, other crimes

2023: Osinbajo holds closed-door meeting with Ondo APC delegates

2023: Osinbajo holds closed-door meeting with Ondo APC delegates

Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnappers' hideout in Kaduna

Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnappers' hideout in Kaduna

Emir of Lafia to Osinbajo: You’re our leader, we’ll follow you

Emir of Lafia to Osinbajo: You’re our leader, we’ll follow you

2023: I'm fully with Tinubu but.... - El-Rufai

2023: I'm fully with Tinubu but.... - El-Rufai

Saraki takes credit for introducing ATMs to Nigeria’s banking sector

Saraki takes credit for introducing ATMs to Nigeria’s banking sector

Jonathan hasn't joined us yet - Bayelsa APC Chairman

Jonathan hasn't joined us yet - Bayelsa APC Chairman

Trending

Man who asked God to take his life can't believe he's recovering (video)

Fred

"If God hasn’t called you, you can’t do this work" – Ghanaian sex worker (video)

“Coronavirus has seriously affected nightlife, there is low patronage now – sex workers cry

I can’t ignore big buttocks- Married man wonders "if someone cursed" him

Sad African man

My penis fell off and I put it in dustbin – 47-year-old father tells traumatic story