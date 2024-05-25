Man confesses to stealing 2 television sets worth over ₦800k from church

The Magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo, directed that Orlando should be kept in a custodial facility pending a review of the facts of the case and judgment.

Ariyo adjourned the case until June 11 for a review of facts and judgment.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 13 at 4.00 a.m. at No. 5, Okunogbe Street, Egbe, Ikotun, Lagos State.

Aigbokhan said that the defendant stole a 50-inch plasma television set worth ₦600,000 and a 45-inch smart television set worth ₦220,000.

The prosecutor said that the television sets belonged to the Shining Light Church.

He said that the defendant was caught in the act by security guards, who handed him over to the police.