Man confesses to sleeping with girlfriend’s corpse for ritual purposes in Lagos

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

A native doctor instructed Ifeanyi Njoku, 24, to have sex with the corpse of his girlfriend for seven days for money ritual purposes.

Ifeanyi Njoku, a murder suspect, has confessed to sleeping with the corpse of his lover, Precious Okeke, for ritual purposes.

The incident, according to a report, happened in an estate at Badore, in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

Njoku, who’s now in police custody, was said to have brought Okeke, 24, from the village, to be living with him, after which the native doctor, whose identity was yet-to-be disclosed, instructed him to kill her and have sex with her corpse consecutively for seven days.

According to a source, the stench emanating from Njoku’s apartment prompted his neighbours to inform the management of the estate, after which Okeke’s decomposing corpse was found.

The boy killed his girlfriend about six days ago, and he confessed that he wanted to use the girl for money rituals. He said he was told that he should have sex with his girlfriend’s corpse for seven days, but he was caught on the sixth day. Today (Monday) is supposed to make it the seventh day.

''The smell of the corpse had been disturbing neighbours in the compound and other residents. So, they called the estate chairman to help in confirming what was going on in the apartment and while searching the apartment, they found the girl’s body.

“The boy was arrested and taken to the Lamgbasa Police Station and during interrogation, he confessed that he killed his girlfriend six days ago,” the source who was identified as Elizabeth John gave an account of the incident.

Following his arrest, Njoku offered to pay N6 million to have the case buried.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspect while in custody confessed to the crime.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

