Man confesses to raping his friend's daughter in Kwara

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested one Michael Adebayo, 53, for allegedly having canal knowledge of his friend’s daughter.

This is contained in a press release, signed by the Command Spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Afolabi said that the suspect, Adebayo, was a block moulder and the victim, just 14 years old, happened to be a daughter of his close friend in the neighborhood.

He said that the suspect committed the act in his shop, at Ori-Oke, Elekoyangan Area of Ilorin.

The Spokesman said that the victim hawks puff puff and used to carry the snack to Adebayo’s shop, from where he lured her with N200.

Puff puff (called bofrot in Ghana) is a popular West African street snack made from simple ingredients – Flour, sugar and yeast.

“According to the suspect, in his confessional statement, the girl used to hawk puff puff, which she usually takes to his shop and took advantage of her naivety to lure her with N200.

“He also confessed to have raped the girl on few occasions, before he was finally caught in the act,” Afolabi said.

Afolabi said that the command also paraded one Tajudeen Hammed, 31, a phone engineer who was equally accused of rape.

He said that the two cases had been transferred to the intelligence and investigations department for investigations, after which the suspects will be charged to court.

