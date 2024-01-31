Man commits suicide over ex-wife’s remarriage in Kano

Disclosing this incident, Kano State Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel said the 37-year-old security guard of Prestige International College hanged himself in one of the school’s classrooms on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

“On January 28, at approximately 10.30 am, Abdullahi Abdulsalam of Rijiyar Zaki reported that Shehu was found hanging motionless in a classroom.

“Policemen from Gwale Division, led by the DPO, made their way into the classroom, cut the rope, and rushed the body to the Murtala Mohammed General Hospital, where a doctor on duty confirmed his death and his remains were subsequently released to the deceased’s family for burial,” a statement quoted the police chief as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

While noting that Shehu’s tragic decision to end his life may not be unconnected to the news of his ex-wife’s remarriage, Gumel promised that the police would conduct a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the development.

Suicide cases have been on the rise in recent times. From economic hardship to personal issues, different factors have been cited as the reason why people have been taking their lives.

Similarly, a 24-year-old Mass Communication student of Federal Polytechnic Mubi in Adamawa State, Jemima Shetima-Balami, on Monday, January 29, committed suicide after her boyfriend ended their relationship.