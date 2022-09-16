Man commits s*icide after being dumped by his girlfriend in Delta

Agent Dan, according to his co-tenants at No 42, Obahor Street, Warri, in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, after his girlfriend Ejiro dumped him for another man.

It was gathered that he was found motionless one of the co-tenants knocked his door severally with no response, but rather perceived a strange odor suspected to be chemical oozing out from within.

Suspicious that something abnormal had happened, the co-tenant called others and forced the door to open, only for them to find Agent Dan lying lifeless with foam and blood in his mouth and nostrils.

The deceased’s neighbors, however, found an empty bottle of sniper beside his body.

Meanwhile, the family of a 12-year-old student of New Era College in Benin, Edo State, Glory Ekeleyede, passed away at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) due to an illness, has called for help to recover her corpse for burial.

According to the grieving father of the deceased, Samson, the UBTH management held on to the corpse over the family’s inability to offset Ekeleyede’s outstanding medical bills, which he revealed is to the tune of N400,000.

His words: “Our finances were completely wrecked due to Glory’s sickness. I do menial jobs outside to feed my children. My wife sells tomatoes and pepper in the market and that is how we have been managing.

“Glory hardly fell sick but the only time she took ill was the one that led to her death. We took her to some places for treatment because we thought she had a fever but when she wasn’t getting better after three days, we took to the Supreme Hospital where she was born and they referred us to UBTH.”