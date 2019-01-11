The accident occurred in Lagos, where there is a growing concern over the danger of reckless tanker drivers. Road regulations in the city have not been strict enough to encourage a positive change that can ensure lives are protected.

In a video shared by Instablog9ja on Friday, January 11, 2019, the entire weights of a trailer rested on the man's car causing the driver side to be flattened but surprisingly he survives according to the clip.

On the eve of the New Year, an accident involving a fuel tanker occurred along a bridge linking Gbagada to Iyana Oworo.

According to Concise News the vehicle reportedly crashed into five cars but no one died.