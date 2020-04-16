A viral video making the rounds online shows a man being served with food and water after he allegedly collapsed as a result of starvation occasioned by the lockdown of certain parts of Nigeria.

In the video posted on Instagram, a group of ‘sympathisers’ could be seen gathered around the feeble-looking man and rushing all over the place to get him food and water, while others hold him upright to enable him to eat some of the food.

After eating the food and drinking the water, some of the benevolent onlookers gave him some money to survive on.

They could be heard lamenting about how the lockdown has been affecting livelihoods.

Watch the video below: