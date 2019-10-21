A man whose identity is yet to be identified, has on Sunday, October 20, 2019, collapsed and died while he was jogging on the WEMCO Road, in the Ogba area of Lagos.

The man was said to have collapsed as a result of suspected cardiac arrest, and died as efforts to rescue him proved abortive.

Recounting how the man died on the spot, an eyewitness, Ayobami Adedeji, told Punch that the man started gasping immediately he fell on the pavement.

Adedeji said efforts to get emergency responders to the scene was not successful. Thus, the man died on the spot he fell.

Adedeji, however, stated that the man could have been saved if a medical expert had responded to him on time, adding that he died despite the cardiopulmonary resuscitation performed on him.

“I was jogging in the morning along the WEMCO Road, Ogba, around 6.30am, when I suddenly heard people shouting behind me. When I looked back, I saw a man lying on the floor and people started gathering to attend to him.

“I knew it was an emergency, so I moved closer and saw the man gasping; the people who rushed to his rescue and I did a cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedure by applying pressure to his chest, because it was obvious that he had suffered cardiac arrest while jogging. The man struggled to regain consciousness, but unfortunately, he didn’t and he died.

“I was fortunate to have my phone on me, so I called the emergency lines for over an hour but nobody showed up. I called the 747 and was told that responders were coming, but when we didn’t see them, I called again and the lady, who picked the call, started apologising. I became angry and started shouting at her that the emergency unit at Alausa was not far from the WEMCO Road and it was Sunday morning and there was no traffic anywhere," Adedeji narrated to Punch.

Confirming the incident, General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the man's remains had been evacuated to the mortuary.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, enjoined residents to consult their doctors before embarking on any strenuous exercise to prevent health problems.

While reacting to the incident, the state commander of RSS, DCP Tunji Disu advised people to listen to their bodies, carry Identity cards, jog-in pairs if possible and wear reflective clothing.