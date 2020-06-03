Many of the bank customers, who had initially scampered for safety due the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic, returned to assist the man and succeeded in reviving him.

The man, who declined to disclose his names, told sympathizers that he was ill and had just returned from the hospital.

“I am not feeling too well. I am coming from the hospital and decided to stop over and use the ATM machine.

“I am a diabetic patient. I live in Ibusa with my family. I came to Asaba for treatment,” he said

NAN reports that the man was later assisted by some sympatizers to contact his wife on phone since he could hardly walk.