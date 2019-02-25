There is frenetic stench of anticipation in the air as Nigerians anticipate the results of the 2019 Presidential Elections, from votes cast on February 23, 2019. The votes are currently getting counted and it’s lived on television, but that has not stopped anybody from still displaying heroic acts of activism.

A man has since been spotted at Area One in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, atop an electricity pole, hung there looking down on all human beings like ants. Reports claim he claimed the pole to protest against President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the video of the man since posted on Instablog9ja, he can be seen hanging on the pole while passersby converse about the accuracy of what they were looking at. You can watch the video below;