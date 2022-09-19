Man chops off the hand of his girlfriend’s assaulter in Nasarawa

Danladi, who was arrested at Auta Baleifi in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State for chopping off the wrist of Abdullahi on Friday, September 16, 2022, reportedly attacked the latter after accusing him of assaulting his girlfriend.

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, Nasarawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Ramhan Nansel said the suspect mutilated Abdullahi with a machete.

According to her, Danladi confessed to the crime, adding that he completely severed the victim’s left hand from his wrist.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed the victim earlier assaulted his girlfriend (Aisha) and when he confronted him, a fight ensued, and in the process, he attacked the victim with a machete,” Nansel stated.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adesina Soyemi, according to Nansel, had directed that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a patrol-laden tanker burst into flames in the late hours of Sunday, September 18, in Badeggi village, along the Bida-Lapai road in the Bida Local Government Area of Niger.

According to Kumar Tsukwam, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Nasarawa, the tanker exploded while in motion as it was leaking.