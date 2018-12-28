According to Punch, the incident occurred at Otatubu, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It was learnt that the two brothers engaged in a fight following a misunderstanding they had. An effort to settle their differences by the community elders was turned down.

The victim, who is still receiving treatment at the hospital, is said to be the first to attempt to stab his brother with a knife but failed.

Countering his attempt, his brother tried to cut his head but the victim defended himself with his hand.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect is still in custody.

He said the commissioner of police in the state had directed that the case be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation.