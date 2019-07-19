An aircraft was grounded at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos after an unidentified man mounted the plane on the runway.

A passenger on the plane raised alarm on social media about how the man ran from the bush to the Azman Airline aircraft with a bag he later dropped inside the plane's engine.

"So our flight was taxing on the runway and about taking off when this man shows up running towards the moving aircraft from the bush.

"The pilot and a few passengers spotted him running towards the aircraft and the pilot immediately slowed down and quickly put off the engine.

"The guy approaches the plane with gloves and starts walking around and under the aircraft holding a bag which he dropped inside the engine," the passenger, Otto Orondaam, narrated on his Instagram account (otto_orondaam).

He disclosed that the man was later apprehended by security agents 37 minutes after he first approached the plane, after which passengers disembarked.

Officials of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) said the man has been taken to an isolated area, called Tango City, around the airport, according to a report by The Nation.