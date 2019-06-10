Bello is being prosecuted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a count charge of unlawful possession of cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug similar to cocaine.

The NDLEA witness, Mr Shehu Mohammed, Exhibit Officer of the NDLEA told the court that the case was transferred to him by the Nigerian Police on Jan. 30, 2019.

The witness who was led in evidence by the prosecutor, Mr Lateef Lawal, said after conducting a field test on the dried leaf in the defendant’s presence, it proved to be cannabis sativa.

He said samples of the dried leaves were forwarded to Lagos for laboratory analysis.

The witness identified all the documents shown to him by the prosecutor in connection with the case.

He identified the certificate of test analysis, packing of substance form, and request for scientific aid form, which were all tendered in court by the prosecutor as exhibits.

The 15 sacks containing the cannabis were also brought and tendered in court.

Upon the courts order, the defence counsel, Mr Stanley Asonnati who did not make any objection to the exhibits, was asked to scrutinise the contents in the bags.

According to the charge, the defendant who pleaded guilty was arrested on Sept.19, 2018 at Tipper garage, Lugbe, Abuja.

The 15 sacks of cannabis weighing 148.7 kg were found in his possession.

The prosecutor prayed the court to convict the defendant who had pleaded guilty to the charge since the first day of his arraignment.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30, Laws of the Federation f Nigeria 2004.