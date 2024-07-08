Man caught trying to slaughter 10-year-old boy in Ilorin

Operatives of the Kwara Police Command arrested the suspect after being caught trying to kill the pepper hawker in Ilorin, the state capital.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at the Oke-Foma area in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Kwara Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, in a statement, said the suspect allegedly lured the hawker into a room under the pretext of attempting to buy pepper from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“According to information received from the police at the C Division, on July 2, 2024, at about 6 pm, a report was received from Onidoko Police Post indicating that at about 5:30 pm, an incident occurred in the Abab Oke-Foma area of Ilorin.

“It was reported that a 10-year-old boy (name withheld), resident of Abab area Abayawo, Ilorin, was hawking pepper when he was lured into a room by a suspect identified as Isiaka Adeniyi, aged 46, from Ifedapo Community, Oke-Foma area, Ilorin.

“The suspect allegedly lured the victim under the pretext of purchasing pepper but instead covered the victim’s face with a cloth and attempted to slaughter him with a knife.

“Thanks to the swift action of vigilant community members, the suspect was apprehended and brought to the station. Preliminary investigation is underway, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough and discreet investigation”, the PPRO stated.

On his part, Kwara State Commissioner of Police, CP Victor Olaiya commended the proactive efforts of the community members in apprehending the suspect and ensuring that justice was served in the grievous matter.

ADVERTISEMENT