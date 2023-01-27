ADVERTISEMENT
Man caught stealing court generator in Ogun State, arrested

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have taken advantage of the public holiday declared for Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collection in the state.

A 28-year-old man identified as Folorunsho Olaniyan, who was caught while trying to whisk away a generator belonging to a customary court in the Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, has been arrested.

Olaniyan, a native of Ota, was caught by the court registrar, Kareem Tolulope, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, when he broke into the office where the generator was kept.

It was gathered that Olaniyan was able to access where the generator was kept by unscrewing the lock to the building.

According to a source, the suspect took advantage of the public holiday declared by the state government for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to commit the crime.

Confirming the incident, an official of the Local Government Service Commission, Mercy Ajewole said Olaniyan confessed to have entered the secretariat by jumping the fence, adding that he was handed over to the police.

Items found on him were two screwdrivers and a bag,” she added.

Olaniyan was nabbed barely a week after the Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ogun State, retired Commissioner of Police, David Ajibola Akinremi, disclosed the arrest of 40 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists.

He, however, vowed that the state would not be cool for criminals going forward.

His words: “I have deployed corps on all the highways in the state. We had breakthroughs in 2022, as we raided hideouts of the hoodlums. We chased them out of the state and alerted our sister security agencies.

“This new year, we are going to wage war against criminals. We have trained and re-trained our personnel to bridge all lapses. We appreciate the state government for given us operational support to deal with the hoodlums. We also appreciate the compliments of the vigilance groups and the local hunters.

The corps, however, recovered a locally made gun, and four cutlasses from the suspects.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

