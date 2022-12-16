Man caught bathing with blood blames his action on spiritual problem

Operatives attached to the Ogun Police Command nabbed the 49-year-old on 4, Oguji Street, Obantoko, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Disclosing Shina’s arrest in a statement addressed to members of the public, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested when members of the community sighted him at the river bank.

Shina, according to the police spokesperson, was spotted by the residents, as he came out of his parked Nissan commercial vehicle with a local sponge and a container filled with blood and started bathing with it.

“Immediately he discovered that some people were watching him, he took to his heels, but was chased and apprehended by members of the community.

“A call was made to the police at the Aregbe divisional headquarters by a member of the community, and the DPO, SP Bunmi Asogbon, quickly led a patrol team to the scene, from where the suspect was brought to the station.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have a spiritual problem, and that a herbalist instructed him to perform the ritual.

“He claimed further that the blood in his possession was not human blood, but that of a cow,” he added.