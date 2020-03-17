Man called ‘Stubborn’ beats wife to coma for threatening to divorce him

The Nigerian man, Salami Olajide a.k.a Stubborn has been married to Salami Ruth for the past six years but they are notorious for always fighting.

The woman got fed up with the toxic relationship and threatened to opt-out but her decision didn’t go down well with ‘Stubborn’, so he wanted to use force to make her rescind her decision.

The incident reportedly occurred at the couple’s apartment at Ijede Road in Ikorodu on Saturday, March 7. Ruth, 33, who is nursing a six-month-old baby, was taken to Ajayi Hospital within the community where she is receiving treatment, according to Gistreel.com.

The couple’s landlord, Alhaji Lawal Tanimola confirmed the incident, saying the assault was so brutal that he had to discontinue his prayer and mobilise other tenants to force their door open to rescue the victim whose call for help was too consistent to be ignored.

He revealed that in their nearly-two-years’ stay in his house, the couple has never gone a week without fighting.

“We tried to intervene, but the husband stopped us, warning us to back off as we are not a party to their marriage. Just like ever before, he was arrested and we all heaved a sigh of relief. But we were stunned to see the man released the next day on the order from above as it was a pure family affair,” Tanimola told PM Express.