But a man chose to buy his wife a brand-new Benz after she complained of feeling unwell.

How could he just get up and set such a high standard that every man would be expected to meet in these hard times?

Man buys brand-new Benz for wife after she complains of not feeling well

The wife identified as Jeniferflee on Twitter has taken to the platform to reveal how her husband pampered her with a car after she fell sick.

According to Jennifer, she started feeling sick for some time, and when it got serious, her hubby went out on a particular day and came back with a Benz and presented it to her as a gift.

“I wasn’t feeling well and my husband went out and got me a Benz. Y’all,” Jenifer wrote on Twitter to caption a photo of her and the husband standing by the car.

Well, speedy recovery to Jenifer, although it’s not clear what role the new car can play in her recovery.

Buy a car for your wife or your husband if you can afford it.