A man identified as Chinasa Ogbaga, a native of Egwuagu Okpuitumo Community in the Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi, has allegedly butchered his two children and left one other half-dead.

Odagba, according to Punch, committed the crime in the late hours of Saturday, December 21, 2019.

The deceased children were identified as Chikamso Ogbaga, a six-year-old boy and Chizaram Ogbaga, a four-year-old girl. The third one who was lucky to have been rescued half dead, was identified as Emmanuel Ogbaga, a two-year-old boy.

The state police had commenced investigation into the matter. (The image of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu used for illustrative purpose) [Daily Post]

Emmanuel is said to be receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

It was gathered that the suspect, in February, divorced his wife who gave birth to the three children.

Following the incident which left many of Chinasa's relatives in shock, police in the state have arrested the suspect for investigation and eventual prosecution.

The mother of the suspect who simply identified herself as Ogbaga, stated that her son divorced his wife but had been living with his children peacefully before the incident.

According to her, the suspect was the one who had been training the children and had been visiting home regularly from Onitsha, Anambra State, where he lived.

The suspect’s mother said, “He is the one that has been responsible for their education. But I discovered recently that my son has an Ogbanje (He is possessed by an evil spirit) and I think that must have been the cause of his action.”

Also in an interview, the suspect’s uncle, Emmanuel Nwambam, said nobody was aware of the suspect's plan.

“Chinasa Ogbaga is a vulcanizer, based in Onitsha, Anambra State. He returned home as usual and the following day he followed his mother to the farm.

“When they came back from the farm, he was seen sharpening the cutlass on Saturday evening, which he later used for the barbaric act. Unfortunately, nobody knew his plans. He is not a violent man and he is not having any quarrel with anybody.

“After committing the crime, he met a vigilante officer in the village who interrogated him for moving about in the night with a cutlass. From there, it was discovered he had butchered his three children,” Emmanuel said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, stated that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Ekumenyi Police Station had reported the incident to the state command.