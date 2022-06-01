RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man bursts into tears as passersby stop him from committing suicide (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A young Nigerian man who was stopped from taking his own life has been handed over to the police.

Screenshot: Man stopped from committing suicide
Screenshot: Man stopped from committing suicide

He burst into tears after passersby who chanced upon him attempting to jump into the lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos State, saved him.

According to reports, the good Samaritans spotted the yet-to-be-identified young man on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge trying to jump into the river beneath it.

But coincidentally, some passersby arrived at the scene timeously to restrain him.

A video circulating online shows some of the rescuers consoling the apparently depressed man, telling him that God has a bright future for him, and that he should not waste his life.

One of the good Samaritans, a woman believed to be a staff member of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), is heard promising to find a job for the despondent young man if that would make him change his mind.

While they pacified him, the man started crying before he eventually loosened his grips on the bridge rails hesitantly.

The LCC shared the video on social media and said the young man had been handed over to the police.

"Thanks to the quick intervention of LCC patrol officers, a young man was saved from committing suicide on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge. He has been handed over to police," the LCC wrote to caption the heartbreaking video.

Nigerians have been reacting to the video, with some blaming the hardships in the country for the man's decision to take his life.

In an earlier report, a young man who would have died about four years ago expressed gratitude to a strange Twitter user who talked him out of committing suicide.

The man is now the father of a 4-month-old boy, and he has realised the damage he would have caused if he had carried through with his suicide mission.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

