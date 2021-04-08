The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened on Wednesday night at Shagoye, Idi-Arere area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

It was gathered that Mutiat and Saka, had been lovers before the woman broke up the relationship.

Saka had allegedly threatened to end his life and that of Mutiat for ending the relationship with him and later carried out the act at midnight.

NAN further gathered that three other children also sustained varying degree of injury as a result of the fire.

The children are currently receiving treatment at Anglican Diocese Hospital, Molete.

The man later died in the aftermath of the arson.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident on Thursday in a telephone interview with NAN.

“They are concubine; the man went to set the house of his ex-lover ablaze because the woman said she was no longer interested in the relationship.

“The woman and her two children died as a result of the incident.

“The man that set the house ablaze died later while three other children sustain injury and are being treated at the hospital."

Fadeyi said that further investigation was going on the matter.