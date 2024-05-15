Man bombs mosque over inheritance sharing dispute with family

The state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Wednesday that a 38 year-old-man Shafi’u Abubakar, had been arrested over the incident.

He said that the suspect had confessed to attacking the mosque because of a long-standing family dispute over inheritance sharing.

“On May 15, 2024, at about 5:20 am the police received a report of an explosion at a mosque in Gadan Village during the dawn prayer, leaving several people injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Promptly, a team of security personnel, including experts in Explosive Ordnance Disposal Chemical Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN), were deployed to the scene.

“Twenty-four victims, including 20 males and four children, who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment, ” he said.