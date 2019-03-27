The suspect, Isyaku Rabiu, is said to have committed the offence in Nasko town in Magama Local Government Area of Niger state.

It was reported that he dragged the minor to a primary school and had carnal knowledge with her.

He was arrested by police operatives of attached to the Nasko Division following a tip-off.

Confessing to his offence, Rabiu, revealed that he has been into the act for over Two years.

He said, "I cannot explain why I derive joy in doing what I did; at times, it looks like it happen in a dream, but may Allah forgive men.

"It was an evil spirit that told me to drag my victim to the primary school to commit the act on that fateful day."

Confirming his arrest police Public relations Officer in the state, Muhammed Abubakar, said the suspect has confessed to his crimes and would be charged to court.