Man begs Sanwo-Olu for help after wife gives birth to 4 babies

Damilare Famuyiwa

Man, whose wife had just delivered a set of quadruplets, said he only had N3,500 with him, adding that he needs help to clear the hospital bills and cater for his home.

Cissé Abdullahi, an apprentice tyre dealer, has pleaded with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for help, after his wife gave birth to a set of quadruplets – two boys and two girls.

The 37-year-old, who’s a native of Ilorin State, and lives at Kumapaji Phase 3, Baale Bus Stop, Oko-Afo in the Olorunda Local Council Development Area of Lagos, said when his wife was delivered of the babies, he had only N3,500 with him, adding that he had no choice but to abandon them in a hospital.

Abdullahi further revealed that he was about to cross the Seme border when he saw his friend, who encouraged him to return to his family.

His words: “I was coming from Apapa where I am learning how to sell tyres when I heard the news of my wife’s delivery of the babies at the Badagry General Hospital.

“It is a good thing, but I never expected quadruplets because the last scan indicated that they would be twins.

“When I got home, I decided to escape to Benin Republic because I don’t have money to take care of the quadruplets.

“Getting to Seme border, I was about to cross when I saw my intimate friend who was surprised to see me at the border post around 9pm.

“I was forced to tell him why I wanted to travel out of the country. He appealed to me to go back to my family with the promise that he would assist.”

While seeking financial and care support from members of the public as well, Abdullahi added that he is owing a lot of money to the general hospital his wife used for delivering the babies because the process was through Caesarean Section.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

