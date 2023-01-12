ADVERTISEMENT
Man beats wife to d*ath over a loaf of bread, victim’s mother seeks justice

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have been triggered when his wife asked him about a loaf of bread she kept for their children.

A man identified as Wilson Uwaechina, has reportedly beaten his wife, Ogochukwu Anene, to death over a loaf of bread.

It was gathered that the deceased, an indigene of Umuokpu village, Awka, Anambra State, who was married to Uwaechina, who hails from Enugu State, met her untimely death during an altercation over a loaf of bread.

Alleging that her daughter was killed by the husband, the victim’s aggrieved mother, Cordelia Anene explained that the late Ogochukwu was beaten by the husband after he ate the loaf the deceased bought for the kids.

Trouble, according to Cordelia, began when the couple’s children wanted to eat, the husband became furious and queried why they would ask him about the bread.

Displeased by being asked about the bread, the suspect was said to have pounced on his wife with a mirror and other objects, which left her in a bad condition.

The distraught woman further said a few days after the beating, her daughter was hospitalized at the Niger Foundation, Enugu, where she bled internally from the injuries sustained during the beating.

“The doctors confirmed this after a series of scan carried out on her and referred us to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Ituku Ozalla,” she added.

While noting that the deceased’s husband was nowhere to be found as Ogochukwu was fighting for her life, Cordelia, therefore, appealed to the Anambra State Government to come to the aid of the family and give her daughter justice.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
