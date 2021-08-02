Man allegedly beats Peace Corps member to death with ‘charm ring’ in Ekiti

The prosecutor, Insp Olumide Gbamigbade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 31, in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the deceased, Rotimi Oluwasegun, a member of paramilitary group, Peace Corps of Nigeria, was allegedly beaten with a ‘charm ring’ by the defendant.

Gbamigbade said that, according to the defendant, the deceased offended him and he was beaten with a ring which led to his death.

He said the offence contravened Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubunmi Bamidele, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.