Man beats lover to death for using his phone charger without permission

Punch reports that the incident occurred last week in the Lugbe area of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

Aloh was a mother of four.

An infuriated Taiwo was said to have pounced on Aloh and pummeled her, leaving her unconscious.

She was resuscitated, but died shortly after.

One resident told the newspaper that, “Last week Wednesday, the husband beat his wife because she took his phone charger.

"He beat her till she fainted. He left her and walked away. Their children called the attention of neighbours who gave her first aid and revived her.

“It was later we heard that she did not go for further treatment after she was revived and she locked herself up in the room.

“No one knew anything. But on Saturday, the eldest of her four children called on their neighbours who rushed her to the hospital.

“According to what we were told, she was dead on arrival. They said the husband had fled. The wife’s body is at the National Hospital morgue.”

FCT Police Command spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, confirmed the incident.