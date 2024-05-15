Man beats girlfriend to death in Akwa Ibom

The suspect, according to Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Timfon John, committed the crime in Uyo, the state capital.

“The suspect has been arrested and the command has commenced investigation into the murder already and in the next couple of days, we will unravel the matter,” the police spokesperson was quoted as saying as he confirmed the incident.

Residents of Atiku Abubakar Way, in the Uyo metropolis, woke up early Tuesday morning to behold the tragic incident involving the alleged murder of a girl (name withheld) by her lover simply identified as Elisha, a 25-year-old man.

It was gathered that the incident happened at about 7 am in a residential compound near the popular Beaulah International Nursery and Primary Schools along Atiku Abubakar Way.

Though the reason for the dastardly act could not be ascertained as of press time, It was learnt that the tragic incident took residents of the environs by surprise as a crowd of sympathisers thronged the scene blocking the double lanes and impeding the free flow of traffic.

When Punch visited the scene on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, it was observed that the corpse of the victim had already been taken to the police headquarters at Ikot Akpan Abia, while armed policemen were seen trying to calm down the situation.

A source, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak with the media, said the unfortunate incident happened when the suspect, who lives in the compound, came home with his girlfriend said to be a nurse.

The source added that they got into the room and a few minutes later, they were heard beating each other as both of them were struggling.

