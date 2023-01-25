Man beats 22-year-old lover to death in Bayelsa

Residents of the community said that the two friends have been staying together without any noticeable quarrel before their minor disagreement on Tuesday led to a fight.

According to them, the man might have hit her hard, resulting in her bleeding to death.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the elder sister of the deceased held the culprit before alerting the police at Amassoma Division, that apprehended him.

The deceased father, Mr. ServeGod Angolo, had rushed her to the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, but she gave up the ghost before they could reach the hospital.