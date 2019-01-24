The father of the girl has been arrested for his involvement in the act that led to the death of the innocent man identified as Mava Fundakubi.

It was gathered that the deceased was severely assaulted in De Vos Crescent, Shukushukuma, South Africa, after it was suspected by community members that he had raped the little girl.

He was fatally assaulted by a large group of people while the child and her mother were at a health center.

Police spokesperson, Captain André Beetge, said an investigation on the case discovered that the girl had not been sexually assaulted.

Beetge said, "The 36-year-old father of the seven-year-old girl handed himself over to police yesterday [Tuesday] claiming that he approached Mr. Fundakubi at his house and that he assaulted Mr. Fundakubi in the street while being joined by other persons.

"He was arrested and charged for the murder while police are continuing to identify and search for the accomplices."

He also added that a manhunt was launched to identify people who took part in the assault.