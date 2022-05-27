Man arrested with cocaine in Nigeria after serving jail term in Brazil

The NDLEA operatives intercepted 24 parcels of cocaine concealed in 12 tyres of lawnmowers imported into the country through the Port Harcourt International Airport, by Okechukwu.

In a statement addressed to members of the public, NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said the 45-year-old ex-convict from Idemili South local government area, Anambra State, was arrested at the Port Harcourt airport on Saturday, May 7, upon arrival from Brazil via Doha onboard a Qatar airline flight QR1433.

According to the NDLEA spokesperson, Okechukwu, who was arrested and convicted in Brazil for drug offences, completed his jail sentence in March 2022, after which he decided to return to Nigeria with three new lawnmowers where he concealed 24 parcels of cocaine weighing 4.56kg.

“Curiously, each parcel concealed in the tyres of the three lawnmowers bears some unique inscriptions, which are believed to be means of identification of the owners of the drug. The two parcels in one of the tyres of the first lawnmower bear ‘O Lord’ and ‘Have Mercy’. The parcels in one of the tyres of the second mower bear the inscription, ‘In God’ and ‘We Trust’, while the third mower has ‘Ijioma’ and ‘186.6’ inscribed on the two parcels hidden in one of its tyres,” Babafemi added.