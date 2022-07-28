Man arrested with body bags, refuses to confess over d*ath threat

The suspect was arrested on Ore-Okitipupa Road during a stop and search operation of the NDLEA officials.

Aside from the body bags, Agbaijoh was found with guns and cash as well.

According to the Commandant of NDLEA in Ondo State, Kayode Raji, the 25-year-old refused to confess what the body bags were used for, saying he would be killed if he offered any information relating to that.

His words: “This suspect was arrested on 20th of July this year, along Ore-Okitipupa Road by our men on stop and search operation. Upon search, he was arrested with various arms and ammunition of various kind.

“He was arrested with AK-47, we discovered the breach number has been tampered with, but the magazines has an inscription that looks like the Nigeria Police with three magazines, one pump action and some quantity of ammunition.

“He was also arrested with 91 5.6 mm of live ammunition and 16 cartridges that is for pump action. And again, some money was also seized from him, as a matter of fact, he begged some officers to go with the money so he could be released,N347,000 of course, it was promptly rejected.

“He was also arrested with strap bags and we asked him what it was used for, he actually didn’t say, he said he would die if he confessed it.

“It looks like bags where they keep dead bodies or mangled bodies of human beings. We have done our preliminary investigation and we are going to hand him over to the Nigerian Police.”