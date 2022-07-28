RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man arrested with body bags, refuses to confess over d*ath threat

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The 25-year-old suspect, according to the NDLEA, said he would die should he confess what the body bags were used for.

Man arrested with body bags
Man arrested with body bags

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ondo State, have arrested one Destiny Agbaijoh, who was found with body bags.

Recommended articles

The suspect was arrested on Ore-Okitipupa Road during a stop and search operation of the NDLEA officials.

Aside from the body bags, Agbaijoh was found with guns and cash as well.

According to the Commandant of NDLEA in Ondo State, Kayode Raji, the 25-year-old refused to confess what the body bags were used for, saying he would be killed if he offered any information relating to that.

His words: “This suspect was arrested on 20th of July this year, along Ore-Okitipupa Road by our men on stop and search operation. Upon search, he was arrested with various arms and ammunition of various kind.

“He was arrested with AK-47, we discovered the breach number has been tampered with, but the magazines has an inscription that looks like the Nigeria Police with three magazines, one pump action and some quantity of ammunition.

“He was also arrested with 91 5.6 mm of live ammunition and 16 cartridges that is for pump action. And again, some money was also seized from him, as a matter of fact, he begged some officers to go with the money so he could be released,N347,000 of course, it was promptly rejected.

“He was also arrested with strap bags and we asked him what it was used for, he actually didn’t say, he said he would die if he confessed it.

“It looks like bags where they keep dead bodies or mangled bodies of human beings. We have done our preliminary investigation and we are going to hand him over to the Nigerian Police.”

Admitting that the body bags belong to him, Agbaijoh said he found them in a bush in Bayelsa State.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alaafin stool: 119 princes declare to succeed Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin stool: 119 princes declare to succeed Oba Adeyemi

He is 86 and should not lead Nigeria, says Bola Tinubu's in-law

He is 86 and should not lead Nigeria, says Bola Tinubu's in-law

INEC will continue to adopt technology for accurate results: Yakubu

INEC will continue to adopt technology for accurate results: Yakubu

National Assembly can’t impeach Buhari – Femi Adesina boasts

National Assembly can’t impeach Buhari – Femi Adesina boasts

Abuja is not safe, release Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB tells Buhari govt

Abuja is not safe, release Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB tells Buhari govt

Alleged 109. 5bn fraud: Court admits suspended AGF, others to bail

Alleged 109. 5bn fraud: Court admits suspended AGF, others to bail

Senate's threat to impeach Buhari is uncalled for - Lai Mohammed

Senate's threat to impeach Buhari is uncalled for - Lai Mohammed

Ikpeazu approves N450m as salary support for Abia Polytechnic workers

Ikpeazu approves N450m as salary support for Abia Polytechnic workers

Fuel subsidy: Oando, AA Rano, Sahara Energy, others deny receiving payments

Fuel subsidy: Oando, AA Rano, Sahara Energy, others deny receiving payments

Trending

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

41-year-old single mother of 44 children says she wants more (video)

Mariam Nabatanzi and her children

Man dies from shock after bribe-seeking LASTMA officers seized his vehicle

LASTMA

Lagos-based businessman shot dead at drinking spot in Kwara

Biola Osundiya. [Daily Trust]