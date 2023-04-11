Man arrested in Osun for attempting to traffick 4 teenage girls

This is contained in a statement issued by SP Yemisi Opalola, Osun Police Spokesperson in Osogbo.

”The suspect invited the young girls for a birthday party at a hotel in Ile-Ife and gave them food and drinks. ”After taking the food and drinks, the girls slept off and later woke up in Kano state en route to Tripoli, capital of Libya,” she said.

Opalola added that three of the girls managed to escape in Kano and later called their parents who reported the matter to the police.

“Three of the girls have been reunited with their families but the whereabout of the fourth girl is still unknown at the moment,” she said.

The police spokesperson, however, said the suspect claimed that the girls willingly accepted to go to Libya to work.

Opalola said the suspect claimed that his brother who resides in Tripoli, instructed him to get some girls for him and to send the girls to a man in Kano who will later take them to Libya.

”The suspect said that when he got to the man’s house in Kano, he met so many girls who are being processed for the journey to Libya.