Man arrested for using fake egg advert to defraud Instagram user

Daniel said the 24-year-old suspect, (name withheld), was arrested on Wednesday at his residence at Zone 6, Apete area of Owode, Ede, Osun.

According to him, the suspect, an Ordinary National Diploma Certificate holder from Auchi Polytechnic, advertised the sales of eggs, under the guise of operating a farm, called Choice Farms.

Daniel said the suspect’s Instagram page indicated that his supposed farm was located in Ogbogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

“One Halima Ashifa, a 37-year-old woman, residing at Sango Otta, in Ogun, signified interests in the suspect supplying the eggs to her.

“She established contact with him, making a cash transfer of N55,000 in two instalments of N7,500 and N47,500 on Jan. 21 and Jan. 25 respectively, for the supply of the eggs.

“Ashifa was instructed to deposit the money in a GTB account, which the suspect claimed was the account belonging to his company’s secretary, whereas, the account number actually belongs to a Point of Sales (POS) operator at Owode, Ede, Osun,” he said.