RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man arrested for using fake egg advert to defraud Instagram user

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, has arrested a suspected internet fraudster, who specialises in advertising fake businesses online.

Man arrested for using fake egg advert to defraud Instagram user. [legacy]
Man arrested for using fake egg advert to defraud Instagram user. [legacy]

The Spokesperson of the command, Mr Adigun Daniel, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

Recommended articles

Daniel said the 24-year-old suspect, (name withheld), was arrested on Wednesday at his residence at Zone 6, Apete area of Owode, Ede, Osun.

According to him, the suspect, an Ordinary National Diploma Certificate holder from Auchi Polytechnic, advertised the sales of eggs, under the guise of operating a farm, called Choice Farms.

Daniel said the suspect’s Instagram page indicated that his supposed farm was located in Ogbogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

“One Halima Ashifa, a 37-year-old woman, residing at Sango Otta, in Ogun, signified interests in the suspect supplying the eggs to her.

“She established contact with him, making a cash transfer of N55,000 in two instalments of N7,500 and N47,500 on Jan. 21 and Jan. 25 respectively, for the supply of the eggs.

“Ashifa was instructed to deposit the money in a GTB account, which the suspect claimed was the account belonging to his company’s secretary, whereas, the account number actually belongs to a Point of Sales (POS) operator at Owode, Ede, Osun,” he said.

Daniel stated that the suspect, having volunteered confessional statements to confirm his culpability, would be charged to court in due course.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stakeholders in critical meeting over Niger Delta pollution

Stakeholders in critical meeting over Niger Delta pollution

Reps summon Minister for allegedly flouting 2022 appropriation Act

Reps summon Minister for allegedly flouting 2022 appropriation Act

Centre for citizens with disabilities, others regroup in abuja; calls on a speedy conclusion of electoral bill

Centre for citizens with disabilities, others regroup in abuja; calls on a speedy conclusion of electoral bill

Family of kidnapped Jonathan’s cousin beg gunmen for his release

Family of kidnapped Jonathan’s cousin beg gunmen for his release

PDP sets up Appeal Panel for Ekiti governorship primary

PDP sets up Appeal Panel for Ekiti governorship primary

Quality, affordable healthcare critical to Nigeria’s development — Osinbajo

Quality, affordable healthcare critical to Nigeria’s development — Osinbajo

Sanwo-Olu says Tinubu is most qualified candidate for 2023 presidency

Sanwo-Olu says Tinubu is most qualified candidate for 2023 presidency

Police say no helicopter crash in Bauchi

Police say no helicopter crash in Bauchi

Allah knows best - Buhari tells Zamfara people over cancelled visit

Allah knows best - Buhari tells Zamfara people over cancelled visit

Trending

Man hiding in aeroplane’s wheel survives 11-hour flight from South Africa to Amsterdam

Stock photo (Getty Images)

I used my baby with Sister Derby's boyfriend for 'sikaduro' - hookup girl confesses

Nana Adjoa aka Chocolate Candy

Female prison warden's dance with physically challenged prisoner sparks reactions (video)

Female prison warden dances with inmate

Court convicts social media Comedian, D General of drug trafficking

Court convicts social media Comedian, D General of drug trafficking