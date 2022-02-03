RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man arrested for s*xually abusing 6-year-old boy, girl in Yobe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police in Yobe confirmed the arrest of a 30-year-old man, Mohammed Ibrahim, for allegedly sodomising a six-year-old boy and defiling a six-year-old girl in Potiskum Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, in Damaturu.

He said Ibrahim was arrested on Jan. 31.

”The suspect lured the minors into an uncomplicated building and committed the dastardly act.

”The perpetrator is in detention. The matter has been transferred to the state Police Headquarters in Damaturu for discreet investigation.

”He will be charged to court soon,” Abdulkarim said.

