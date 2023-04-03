The sports category has moved to a new website.
Man arrested for stripping girl naked in Kogi

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect, alongside his friend who’s on the run, filmed the victim and repressed the video on social media.

Danjuma, alongside his friend who is currently at large, reportedly carried out the dastardly act in Achigili village around Abocho under Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State and recorded it.

The incident was said to have happened on Sunday, March 19, 2023, while the victim was heading home from her workplace.

Narrating her ordeal, the survivor identified as Alami said one of the suspects approached her for marriage which she refused.

Her words: “One of the guys approached me for marriage which I refused. When I was going home from work on my way home at about 8pm last week Sunday 19th, he attacked me and forced me to his house and started beating me.

“Another person was waiting in his house carrying a knife and axe threatening to kill me if I don’t pull off my cloth. I had no option but to obey them if not they would have killed me in the room. When I pulled off my cloth, they started filming my nakedness and later posted it on the internet. They just want to destroy my life.”

The Executive Director, of Challenged Parenthood Initiative, Eunice Agbogun, in her reaction to the incident, described it as barbaric.

This is the height of gender-based violence. This is a serious crime against humanity. We feel that this case must go through the entire process and justice must prevail. Am glad that the police have prevailed.

“We are glad that the perpetrator has been arrested and we have been assured by the police that justice will prevail.

“We will follow up on this case as this is a strong warning to other perpetrators of GBV out there as it will no longer be business as usual,” she added.

The suspect had, however, admitted to the crime, saying he conspired with his friend to commit the atrocity.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.






