Man arrested for scam narrates how he makes N200,000 daily

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect said each day after close of business, he makes no less than N200,000.

One Kenechukwu Okafor, who was recently-arrested for fraud, has given detailed information on how he used fake Automated Teller Machines (ATM) cards to defraud Point of Sales (POS) operators in Enugu State.

In his confessional statement to the police, the 21-year-old said used the fake ATM cards to generate phone receipts from POS machines, and makes no less than N200,000 daily.

According to him, having generated the receipts, he would then mandate the POS operators to pay him the amount printed on it.

We have a team of five persons led by a man we all call Boss. It was Boss who first withdrew N25,000 from tone POS lady and told me to go and defraud the lady. So, I went there and she inserted my fake ATM card. When she gave me the machine, I wiped out the amount she inputted and printed out the receipt my boss used in previous transactions to look as if it was my own,” the suspect said as he revealed how he scammed a lady.

“But the lady was vigilant enough and caught me. She told me that the receipt I printed wasn’t my transaction. When I tried to argue, she raised the alarm and people attempted to mob me.

“We made N200,000 every day from the fraud business before I was caught.”

Meanwhile, the family of Mutardoh Abdulsalam, a 21-year-old Mechanic, has been in panic after the latter went missing.

Abdulsalam was nowhere to be found since he left his home for work in the Ginti area of Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

