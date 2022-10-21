RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man arrested for r*ping his children in Anambra after divorcing his wife

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have had carnal knowledge of his children, aged three, and five, after separating from his wife.

Man arrested for raping his children
Man arrested for raping his children

A middle-aged man identified as Nwobi, has been arrested for raping his two daughters, aged three, and five.

Read Also

Nwobi was apprehended by the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The suspect was said to have separated from his wife two years ago.

In a statement in which Nwobi’s arrest was disclosed, Anambra Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo said the kids were rescued from the suspect on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, after a whistleblower reported the matter to the ministry.

“When the children were rescued, they were first taken to Ntasi Centre, Enugwu-Ukwu, for medical examination and treatment and were ascertained defiled by the doctor on duty.

“As of when they were brought to the hospital, there were fresh bruises on their private parts, even as the areas were also reddish and swollen.

“Speaking with the children who confirmed that they were constantly molested by their father, they pleaded not to return to their father’s house for fear of being severely punished.

“Interrogating the culprit, Mr Nwobi denied the allegation and noted that he was not aware that his children were being defiled by anyone let alone by himself as their father but rather threatened to deal with whoever made the report,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, an Ogun State Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ota, had sentenced an 18-year-old teenager, Peter Ogunbiyi, to four months’ imprisonment for stealing coolers, window burglary-proof metals and aluminium glass.

The stolen items were valued at N200,000.

Delivering her judgement, Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi convicted the teenage boy of theft, and consequently sentenced him without an option of fine.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fake NIN enrolment Centre found in Niger Republic

Fake NIN enrolment Centre found in Niger Republic

ASUU: List of Universities resuming on October 24

ASUU: List of Universities resuming on October 24

Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori as Delta PDP governorship candidate

Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori as Delta PDP governorship candidate

Supreme Court to deliver judgement on Delta PDP guber ticket

Supreme Court to deliver judgement on Delta PDP guber ticket

Tinubu's lingo is in fashion of MKO Abiola - Festus Keyamo

Tinubu's lingo is in fashion of MKO Abiola - Festus Keyamo

CAN President dissociates self from Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council list

CAN President dissociates self from Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council list

Peter Obi welcomed with cheers as he rides boat to visit Benue flood victims

Peter Obi welcomed with cheers as he rides boat to visit Benue flood victims

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Alleged $41.8m theft: FBI not looking for me - Senator Nnamani

Alleged $41.8m theft: FBI not looking for me - Senator Nnamani

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Man smashes wife's head

Man smashes wife’s head on the wall, burns her corpse with iron

Lagos student dies

Lagos student dies after his friends drug and set calabash on him

The Pulse Influencer Network

Pulse takes Influencer Awards ceremony to next level with Afro-excellence edition

Divorce-seeking wife says husband irresponsible, not ready to father child.

Divorce-seeking wife says husband irresponsible, not ready to father child