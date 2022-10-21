Man arrested for raping his children in Anambra after divorcing his wife

Nwobi was apprehended by the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The suspect was said to have separated from his wife two years ago.

In a statement in which Nwobi’s arrest was disclosed, Anambra Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo said the kids were rescued from the suspect on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, after a whistleblower reported the matter to the ministry.

“When the children were rescued, they were first taken to Ntasi Centre, Enugwu-Ukwu, for medical examination and treatment and were ascertained defiled by the doctor on duty.

“As of when they were brought to the hospital, there were fresh bruises on their private parts, even as the areas were also reddish and swollen.

“Speaking with the children who confirmed that they were constantly molested by their father, they pleaded not to return to their father’s house for fear of being severely punished.

“Interrogating the culprit, Mr Nwobi denied the allegation and noted that he was not aware that his children were being defiled by anyone let alone by himself as their father but rather threatened to deal with whoever made the report,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, an Ogun State Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ota, had sentenced an 18-year-old teenager, Peter Ogunbiyi, to four months’ imprisonment for stealing coolers, window burglary-proof metals and aluminium glass.

The stolen items were valued at N200,000.