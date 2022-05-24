RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man arrested for intentionally killing wife by running over motorbike carrying her

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A British man who lives in Kenya’s Kilifi county is currently in the custody of law enforcement authorities following his re-arrest in connection with his wife’s death.

Arrest and handcuffed
Arrest and handcuffed

According to reports, it has become clear through investigations that Simon Harold Shiels had predetermined to kill Jacinta Njoki, who died in an accident in 2018.

Recommended articles

The suspect ran over the motorcycle that was carrying his wife after an argument.

Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take over the case and charge Shiels for murder.

Kilifi County Criminal Investigation Officer Noah Katumo is reported to have said that after new investigations and re-recording of statements, it became obvious that the suspect had a case to answer.

READ ALSO: JHS 2 girl stabs JHS 3 schoolmate to death over alleged boyfriend

"We launched our investigations, and the evidence amounts to murder," Katumo said, as quoted by Tuko.co.ke.

The news website reports that Shiels is already in police custody and will be charged tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24, for the alleged crime.

The tragic death of the mother of two occurred in 2018, but investigators say they have now found compelling evidence to back up the charge of murder against the suspect.

"On the fateful day that the mother of two died, she had joined her husband at their farm in Kaoyeni village.

"The couple reportedly had an argument, and Njoki left the farm in the same motorbike that had ferried her.

"An angry Shiels is said to have trailed the woman using his vehicle, and though the boda boda rider attempted to evade his Mitsubishi, he kept pursuing them.

"He then ran over them after they fell into a ditch. Njoki would later be rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

"Witnesses in the case have already recorded statements, including the boda boda rider and the woman's children," tuko.co.ke recounts.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jihadists kill 30 in northeast Nigeria

Jihadists kill 30 in northeast Nigeria

Tambuwal promises to partner with Anambra to industrialise Nigeria

Tambuwal promises to partner with Anambra to industrialise Nigeria

‘Okada’ ban remains on June 1 – Gov. Sanwo-Olu

‘Okada’ ban remains on June 1 – Gov. Sanwo-Olu

Gov Soludo condemns killing of woman, children, assures justice

Gov Soludo condemns killing of woman, children, assures justice

Dino Melaye crashes out in Kogi west PDP primary senatorial election

Dino Melaye crashes out in Kogi west PDP primary senatorial election

Ngwu replaces Ekweremadu as Ugwuanyi, Nnamani secure PDP senatorial tickets in Enugu

Ngwu replaces Ekweremadu as Ugwuanyi, Nnamani secure PDP senatorial tickets in Enugu

Dino Melaye explains why he lost PDP senatorial primary in Kogi

Dino Melaye explains why he lost PDP senatorial primary in Kogi

ASUU, polytechnic lecturers, others to get N34bn minimum wage arrears -FG

ASUU, polytechnic lecturers, others to get N34bn minimum wage arrears -FG

BREAKING: EFCC finally arrests presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha

BREAKING: EFCC finally arrests presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha

Trending

Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child

Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child.

Okada ban: Chaos as Lagos task force impounds 200 motorcycles in Ojo

Okada ban in lagos

Lagos NURTW Caretaker Chairman accuses MC Oluomo of snatching his wife

Musiliu Akinsanya and Fatai Adeshina. [Global Times]

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob