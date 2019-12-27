The young man arrested by security operatives at the Murtala Muhammed Airport for climbing an Air Peace plane said he thought the aircraft was heading overseas.

The 25-year-old man was arrested at around on Friday, December 27, 2019, when he tried to gain access Owerri-bound Air Peace aircraft through the wheel-well.

Following his arrest, Air Peace in a statement said, said the suspect was being held by the industry regulator for further investigation.

The statement reads in part, “This morning, at exactly 9:10 at the MMA1 Lagos, an Owerri - bound Air Peace aircraft was taxing towards the threshold for take-off, when a man, in his twenties, emerged from the bush along the runway and tried to gain access into the aircraft through the wheel-well.

“There was a private jet behind the aircraft. The pilot-in-command of the private jet informed the Air Peace pilot-in-command that a young man obviously in his twenties, was trying to force his way into the aircraft.

“The security wing of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria was alerted and the man was accosted and whisked away. He is currently in the regulator’s custody. When interrogated on why he took the action, the man stated that he thought the aircraft was headed overseas.”

The General Manager, Public Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Henrieta Yakubu confirmed the incident.

According to her, the man was sighted around the air field by FAAN Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel manning the Charlie One (C1) link/holding area.