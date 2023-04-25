Man arrested for allegedly strangling friend and burying victim

The suspect, a 24-year-old native of Ebonyi, was arrested and remanded at Enugu Custodial Centre. The tragic incident occurred on April 1 in Amori community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the state police spokesman, the victim and the suspect had visited a native doctor in Amori after traveling from Ogidi, Anambra. Later that night, they left the doctor's house, and a search was conducted after they failed to return.

The suspect was subsequently arrested in Obe community in the same council area while attempting to escape to Ogidi.

The suspect confessed to strangling his friend and burying the corpse in a shallow grave in the bush, which was later exhumed.