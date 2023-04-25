The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man arrested for allegedly strangling friend and burying victim

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enugu State Police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Ebonyi for reportedly strangling his friend and burying the body in a shallow grave after a visit to a native doctor in Amori community.

Suspect in handcurfs
Suspect in handcurfs

Recommended articles

The suspect, a 24-year-old native of Ebonyi, was arrested and remanded at Enugu Custodial Centre. The tragic incident occurred on April 1 in Amori community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the state police spokesman, the victim and the suspect had visited a native doctor in Amori after traveling from Ogidi, Anambra. Later that night, they left the doctor's house, and a search was conducted after they failed to return.

The suspect was subsequently arrested in Obe community in the same council area while attempting to escape to Ogidi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect confessed to strangling his friend and burying the corpse in a shallow grave in the bush, which was later exhumed.

The police have deposited the body in a mortuary for autopsy while the case was transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ghanaian capital takes over as UNESCO’s 2023 World Book Capital

Ghanaian capital takes over as UNESCO’s 2023 World Book Capital

Crisis in Taraba APC as party suspends senator-elect over anti-party activities

Crisis in Taraba APC as party suspends senator-elect over anti-party activities

Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerian women, diplomatic corps for successful tenure

Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerian women, diplomatic corps for successful tenure

Abia School of Nursing and Midwifery, cheapest in Nigeria – Ikpeazu

Abia School of Nursing and Midwifery, cheapest in Nigeria – Ikpeazu

Enugu Gov-Elect, Mbah, inaugurates 60-man transition committee

Enugu Gov-Elect, Mbah, inaugurates 60-man transition committee

Gov. Bagudu mourns 4 accident victims

Gov. Bagudu mourns 4 accident victims

Buhari mourns retired Gen. Sa’id

Buhari mourns retired Gen. Sa’id

I am strong and ready to work - Tinubu

I am strong and ready to work - Tinubu

Bayelsa Federal Commissioner abducted by gunmen

Bayelsa Federal Commissioner abducted by gunmen

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PoS operator blows ₦‎280m mistakenly transferred to his bank account

PoS operator blows ₦‎280m mistakenly transferred to his bank account

Mob stones keke rider to d*ath for k*lling his passenger

Mob stones keke rider to d*ath for k*lling his passenger

Driver dies in Lagos 3-vehicle crash, hoodlums set BRT bus on fire. [Twitter:trafficbutter]

Driver dies in Lagos 3-vehicle crash, hoodlums set BRT bus on fire

Hippopotamus kills pregnant woman in Benue

Hippopotamus k*lls pregnant woman in Benue