ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man arrested for allegedly shooting sister’s boyfriend in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police in Ogun, on Sunday, arrested a man, Michael Ogundele, for allegedly shooting his younger sister’s boyfriend and injured him at Idiroko area of the state.

Man arrested for allegedly shooting sister’s boyfriend in Ogun.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting sister’s boyfriend in Ogun.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect, 30, was arrested on February 2 by the operative of Ogun State Command for allegedly shooting and injuring one Tobi Olabisi, for having a love affair with his sister.

The PPRO said that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Idiroko Divisional Headquarters by one Alfa Akeem, a community leader in Ihunbo town.

He added that Akeem came to the police station with the injured victim (Olabisi) and reported that the suspect who had been warning the victim to stop having a love affair with his younger sister, fired a gunshot at him, but fortunately the victim narrowly escaped death.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Idiroko Division, CSP Ayo Akinsowon, quickly mobilized his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspect claimed to have warned the victim to desist from dating his younger sister but he refused, so on that fateful day, he got information that the victim was sleeping in his sister’s room and he went there with a Dane gun.

“On getting there, the victim jumped out from the window to escape the likely consequence when he was shot by the suspect,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the victim was quickly rushed to General Hospital, Idiroko,Ogun, where he is currently responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't let bullion vans determine election result - Atiku urges voters

Don't let bullion vans determine election result - Atiku urges voters

How I confronted insurgency as COAS – Buratai

How I confronted insurgency as COAS – Buratai

Buhari condemns killing of 41 vigilantes by Katsina terrorists

Buhari condemns killing of 41 vigilantes by Katsina terrorists

Jigawa Governor appoints Sunusi as new Emir of Dutse

Jigawa Governor appoints Sunusi as new Emir of Dutse

NDLEA intercepts Europe-bound Cocaine, others at Lagos airport

NDLEA intercepts Europe-bound Cocaine, others at Lagos airport

NDLEA seizes over 2 tons of drugs; arrests teacher, others in 8 states

NDLEA seizes over 2 tons of drugs; arrests teacher, others in 8 states

FCT residents accuse banks officials of hoarding, selling cash

FCT residents accuse banks officials of hoarding, selling cash

Heat wave: Experts proffer solutions to prevent diseases

Heat wave: Experts proffer solutions to prevent diseases

There is a plot to assassinate Atiku - IPOB raises alarm

There is a plot to assassinate Atiku - IPOB raises alarm

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Polytechnic management investigates female student who gloated on TikTok

Polytechnic management investigates female student who gloated on TikTok

Fart

Farting is spiritual weapon against satan, cures stroke, rashes – Ghanaian herbalist (video)

Dancer dies in Father's uncompleted building

Confusion in Imo as dancer d*ed in father’s uncompleted building

Container falls off truck in Lagos, crushes 9 passengers to death.

Kids among 9 killed as container crushes bus at Ojuelegba bridge