Man arrested for allegedly shooting sister’s boyfriend in Ogun.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect, 30, was arrested on February 2 by the operative of Ogun State Command for allegedly shooting and injuring one Tobi Olabisi, for having a love affair with his sister.

The PPRO said that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Idiroko Divisional Headquarters by one Alfa Akeem, a community leader in Ihunbo town.

He added that Akeem came to the police station with the injured victim (Olabisi) and reported that the suspect who had been warning the victim to stop having a love affair with his younger sister, fired a gunshot at him, but fortunately the victim narrowly escaped death.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Idiroko Division, CSP Ayo Akinsowon, quickly mobilized his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspect claimed to have warned the victim to desist from dating his younger sister but he refused, so on that fateful day, he got information that the victim was sleeping in his sister’s room and he went there with a Dane gun.

“On getting there, the victim jumped out from the window to escape the likely consequence when he was shot by the suspect,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the victim was quickly rushed to General Hospital, Idiroko,Ogun, where he is currently responding to treatment.