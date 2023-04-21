The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Man arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend for attempting to dump him

News Agency Of Nigeria

He explained that during the attack the man severed her left hand completely, alleging that he had spent a lot of resources on her and she wanted to dump him for another man.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Jalige said on April 14 that at about 21:30hrs the Command received a distress call that there was a mob action at NEPA Roundabout in Kaduna metropolis where an unruly crowd were about to lynch a man.

“Operatives were immediately mobilised to the scene.

On getting there they met the suspect lying unconscious and surrounded by a crowd,“ he said.

According to Jalige, information gathered revealed that the suspect attacked his girlfriend of Old Command Secondary and Nursery School, Sokoto Road, Kaduna with a machete and inflicted multiple degrees of injury on her face, arms and hands.

He explained that during the attack the man severed her left hand completely, alleging that he had spent a lot of resources on her and she wanted to dump him for another man.

“The victim was rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, for treatment. A doctor on duty confirmed she was dead.

“The corpse of the lady has been deposited at the same hospital, for an autopsy”, Jalige said.

He said investigation was ongoing.

