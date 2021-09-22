RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man arrested for allegedly impregnating, procuring 2 abortions for his niece

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police Ogun have arrested a 52-year-old man, Jimoh Mutaliu, for impregnating and procuring two abortions for his 16-year-old niece.

Man arrested for allegedly impregnating, procuring 2 abortions for his niece. [legacy]
Man arrested for allegedly impregnating, procuring 2 abortions for his niece. [legacy]

This is contained in a statement by the command`s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

Recommended articles

Oyeyemi said that the suspect was arrested on Sept. 21, following a report by the victim’s father at the Adatan Divisional Headquarters, that his 16-year-old daughter was pregnant.

”The victim’s father alleged that his own brother, was responsible for the pregnancy.

”He alleged that the suspect have been sleeping with his daughter for quite sometime now and has procured two abortions for her.

”Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Adatan division, SP. Abiodun Salau, detailed detectives to the scene where the randy uncle was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that he actually committed the crime.

”In addition, he also affirmed that he had procured two abortions for her with the help of a nurse.” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the victim had been taken to the hospital by the police for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, he said, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

He expressed worry over the rampant cases of incest in the state and advised mothers to be very watchful of their female children.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NPA confirms fire outbreak at its headquarters in Lagos

27 people killed in fire incidents in 3 months, 166 lives saved

No age is too early to educate children about sex – Gov Sanwo-Olu’s wife

Reps minority leader raises alarm over leaking roof in chamber

IPOB threatens to lock down southeast for 1 month for Kanu

91-year-old Emir of Gaya in Kano is dead

What if the Senate President employs prayer warriors to fix Nigeria? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Edo residents kick against compulsory COVID-19 vaccination by Obaseki's govt

Buhari condoles with King Sunny Ade over wife’s death

Trending

Police catch 25-year-old man having midnight sex with a goat in Jigawa

Illustrative Photo of a group of Nigerian Police officers (Bukchris)

24-year-old declared wanted by EFCC for alleged N935million scam

Jayeoba (Guardian)

Lagos civil servant to be prosecuted after police saved him from jumping into lagoon

For Illustration: Police officers on Third Mainland Bridge during rescue operation (Punch)

Father sues teacher $1m for cutting child's hair without permission

School bus