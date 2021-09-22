Man arrested for allegedly impregnating, procuring 2 abortions for his niece

Oyeyemi said that the suspect was arrested on Sept. 21, following a report by the victim’s father at the Adatan Divisional Headquarters, that his 16-year-old daughter was pregnant.

”The victim’s father alleged that his own brother, was responsible for the pregnancy.

”He alleged that the suspect have been sleeping with his daughter for quite sometime now and has procured two abortions for her.

”Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Adatan division, SP. Abiodun Salau, detailed detectives to the scene where the randy uncle was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that he actually committed the crime.

”In addition, he also affirmed that he had procured two abortions for her with the help of a nurse.” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the victim had been taken to the hospital by the police for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, he said, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.